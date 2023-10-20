WC: SL calls up Angelo Mathews as travelling reserve

Having lost skipper Dasun Shanaka to an injury, Sri Lanka Cricket has decided to bring in experienced batter Angelo Mathews and Dushmantha Chameera as travelling reserves with the team. They will join the team in India on Friday. “The Sri Lanka Cricket Selectors took this decision to ensure that the team has ready replacements in place to face contingencies, such as an injury to an existing squad member,” the Sri Lanka Cricket informed in a statement on Thursday. Shanaka was ruled out of the ongoing World Cup 2023 with a right thigh muscle injury that he sustained during the game against Pakistan on October 10. He was replaced by allrounder Chamika Karunaratne before the match against Australia. Sri Lanka have lost all their three matches so far in the World Cup. They will be up against the Netherlands in their next match to be played in Lucknow on October 21. They have had a few injury concerns in the buildup to the World Cup as apart from Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera and Maheesh Theekhshana had missed out on warm-up matches. Though they have recovered in time, the team management has taken a precautionary step by calling in travelling reserves.