CPI’s head office in Chennai attacked

The head office of the Communist Party of India (CPI), located in T Nagar, Chennai, fell victim to an attack by unidentified miscreants. The incident occurred when none of the party members were present at the office, thus avoiding any harm to individuals.

According to a reports, the assailants targeted the office with bottles and stones, causing concern among CPI members and prompting a swift response from law enforcement authorities. A complaint was promptly lodged at the Mambalam Police Station, and the police have initiated an investigation into the matter while intensifying efforts to identify and locate the individuals responsible for the attack.

Speaking to reporters about the incident, an executive of the Communist Party of India emphasized the fortunate absence of party members during the assault, which spared any physical harm. However, he urged the police to take immediate and decisive action to bring the culprits to justice.