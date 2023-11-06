BJP will not be cowed down by DMK’s foisted cases: L Murugan

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, made a statement on Sunday, emphasising that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries would not be deterred, even if the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) attempts to bring forth a slew of legal cases against them.

Speaking to the media in Coimbatore, Murugan underscored that regardless of how many cases the DMK might file, BJP workers would confront them with unwavering determination and increased enthusiasm. He went on to assert, “The DMK shouldn’t think that they can control us by filing cases.”

Murugan further alleged that both Tamil Nadu and Kerala have, in his view, been fostering an environment that encourages terrorists and terrorism. He expressed his belief that the people of both states would deliver a stern message to those in power during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.