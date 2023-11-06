‘AIADMK, BJP destroying TN’s identity’

In a scathing critique of the AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) and the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), M.K. Stalin, the President of the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) and the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, expressed his concern on Sunday that both these parties are eroding the unique identity of Tamil Nadu. In a scathing critique of the AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) and the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), M.K. Stalin, the President of the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) and the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, expressed his concern on Sunday that both these parties are eroding the unique identity of Tamil Nadu.

Stalin’s remarks came during a meeting of DMK polling booth in-charges in Tiruvallur, a gathering where the Chief Minister’s speech was delivered by Udhayanidhi Stalin, State Minister for Sports Development.

He referred to the AIADMK as a “slave” to the BJP and accused it of causing damage to Tamil Nadu through corruption and a lack of effective policies. Additionally, he criticized the BJP, claiming that the party seeks to strip Tamil Nadu of its rights and obliterate its distinct identity. Stalin was also critical of any alliance parties that align with the AIADMK and BJP for their own self-serving interests, suggesting that these parties should not be successful in any constituencies within Tamil Nadu, whether they form an open alliance or an indirect one.

The DMK President did not hold back in his assessment of the Income-Tax department and the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), both of which have been involved in recent searches related to Tamil Nadu Minister E V Velu. Stalin questioned the effectiveness of these agencies, asserting that their cases yield a meager conviction rate and that they are influenced by political motivations, particularly against the BJP’s rivals.