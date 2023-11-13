6 dead, 3 injured in massive fire at godown

Hyderabad, Nov 13: Six people died after a massive fire engulfed a chemical godown on the first floor of a four-storey building at Nampally in Telangana’s Hyderabad, said an official. As many as three people sustained injuries, the official added.

“The repair work of a car was going on in the godown on the ground floor. The sparks spread to the chemical barrel kept in the godown and caused the fire. Within no time, the fire engulfed other floors of the building and caused six deaths”, said DCP Venkateshwar Rao, Central Zone, Hyderabad.

“As many as three people were injured”, added the DCP.

Meanwhile, upon receiving the information, fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control, he further said.