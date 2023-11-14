Can India cage mighty Kiwis?

Chennai: The cricketing world is buzzing with anticipation as the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 reaches its semifinal stage, and the clash between hosts India and New Zealand promises to be a riveting encounter. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is set to host the first semifinal, with both teams gearing up for a high-stakes battle on Wednesday.

India’s unbeaten streak

Team India has been a dominant force in the tournament, emerging as the only unbeaten team with an impressive record of nine consecutive victories. Led by the dynamic Rahul Dravid and fueled by the outstanding performances of key players, India enters the semifinal with confidence and a winning mindset.

Rahul Dravid’s perspective

Speaking ahead of the crucial encounter, India’s head coach, Rahul Dravid, acknowledged the significance of the semifinal while emphasizing the team’s commitment to their established processes. Dravid expressed confidence in the squad’s ability to handle the pressure, citing their previous responses to challenging situations. He highlighted the team’s unwavering belief and maintained that the approach and preparation would remain consistent.

New Zealand’s path to SF

New Zealand, in contrast, had a rollercoaster journey to the semifinals. The Kane Williamson-led side secured their spot with a crucial win over Sri Lanka, coupled with Pakistan’s loss to England. Despite a recent dip in form, the Kiwis are banking on their resilience and the experience of their captain to pose a formidable challenge to the Indian juggernaut.

Devon Conway’s Take

New Zealand opener Devon Conway acknowledged India’s formidable momentum and strong squad. He expressed excitement about facing the host nation in the semifinal, recognizing the threat India poses but conveying the team’s eagerness for the challenge.

Key factors in SF

The toss is expected to play a crucial role at the Wankhede Stadium, where the pitch has favored the team batting first, averaging 357 runs. The team winning the toss may opt to set a challenging total, considering the chasing teams’ lower average of 188 at this venue.

India’s batting lineup boasts three of the top 10 run-scorers in the tournament, with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer leading the charge. On the bowling front, India showcases a formidable trio in Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Ravindra Jadeja, all featuring among the top wicket-takers in the competition.

As the cricketing world eagerly awaits this blockbuster semifinal, the clash between India and New Zealand promises to deliver a spectacle of skill, strategy, and nail-biting moments. Cricket enthusiasts around the globe are in for a treat as these two cricketing powerhouses vie for a coveted spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final.