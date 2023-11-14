Chennai rains: Corporation launches 24/7 helpline for citizens

Chennai: In the wake of heavy rainfall alert for the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has launched 24/7 helpline numbers for the residents of Chennai to report water stagnation and flooding in their areas.

The civic body has announced toll-free helpline numbers 1913, 044 25619206, and 044 25619207 for the public to register their rain-related complaints.

Also, it has been advised to use the hashtag #ChennaiCorporation or #ChennaiRains while making complaints on social media. Apart from this, the Chennai Corporation Administration has also announced that the public can get in touch with the Corporation through WhatsApp on 94454 77205.

Due to the onset of the Northeast Monsoon in Tamil Nadu, the state has been receiving widespread rainfall for the past few days. The Chennai Meteorological Department in its latest forecast, predicted that the widespread rains will continue in the state and Puducherry till November 165, with heavy rain at a few places.

Meanwhile, Chennai and its surrounding districts of Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Thiruvallur have had intermittent spells since last evening after a brief lull on Deepavali.