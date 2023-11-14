Israel now claims total domination over Gaza

Beirut: Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant recently gave a situational assessment of the fighting in Gaza, in which he highlighted the achievements of IDF forces.

“The IDF forces operate according to a plan and execute the missions with accuracy, lethality and in coordination between the air, sea and land forces, using precise intelligence,” he said. “There is no force of Hamas that can stop the IDF,” proclaimed Gallant. “The IDF is reaching every point.” Gallant continued to state that Hamas has “lost grip of Gaza,” adding that its “terrorists are running south.”

The Minister also reported that civilians in Gaza are raiding Hamas bases because they do not trust it has the power to govern any longer. “Our forces are moving forward, carrying out their missions according to plan,” he added, “when we increase the pressure we see the outcomes, every day we eliminate more Hamas commanders, dozens and sometimes hundreds of terrorists and the IDF comes to the heart of Gaza City and acts according to its judgments.”

‘In recent days we have intensified our activity against the tunnels, this will get the terrorists out of the tunnels, and there either they will be wiped out or they will surrender without conditions, there is no third option.’ On the issue of a timeline for the continuation of the fighting, Yoav Gallant said, ‘We work according to tasks, we don’t have clocks, we have objectives, we will achieve our objectives, first of all a complete victory over Hamas and the return of the kidnapped to their homes.’