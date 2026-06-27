Dembele hat-trick powers France past Norway 

Foxborough, June 27:

Ousmane Dembele stole the spotlight with a stunning first-half hat-trick as France national football team cruised to a 4-1 win over Norway national football team in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

While the match was billed as a showdown between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, it was Dembele who dominated, scoring three goals in just over 30 minutes to put France firmly in control.

Despite a brief second-half fightback, Norway struggled after leaving key players on the bench, as France completed a perfect group-stage run and advanced to the knockout stage with strong momentum.