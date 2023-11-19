Kohli’s spectacular journey in WC 2023

In what can only be described as a cricketing spectacle, Virat Kohli has illuminated the ICC Cricket World Cup with a performance for the ages. With three centuries, five half-centuries, and a record-breaking milestone of 50 ODI centuries, Kohli has not only etched his name in the annals of cricket history but has also crafted one of the most special chapters in this World Cup.

The defining moment came in the semi-final against New Zealand when Kohli surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI tons. The image of Kohli bowing to Tendulkar in the stands at the Wankhede Stadium will be forever etched in the memories of cricket enthusiasts worldwide, marking one of the most iconic moments of the tournament.

Kohli’s heroics didn’t start in the semi-final; it began in India’s opening match against Australia in Chennai. Facing a precarious situation at 2 for 3, Kohli (85) and KL Rahul (97 not out) orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, securing a six-wicket win for the two-time champions. This early display of resilience set the tone for Kohli’s phenomenal journey in the tournament.

Statistically, Kohli stands atop as the highest run-scorer in this edition, accumulating a staggering 711 runs in 10 matches at an astonishing average of 101.57. His consistency and ability to convert starts into substantial scores have been the bedrock of India’s success in the World Cup.

As the cricketing world eagerly anticipates the championship clash, Kohli’s form becomes pivotal for India. If he replicates his stellar performances on Sunday, India will undoubtedly tick a major box in their plans for the grand finale. Kohli’s presence and prowess have not only propelled him to the zenith of the cricketing world but have also added an extra layer of excitement to what promises to be an unforgettable World Cup conclusion.