WC Finals: We dreamt of this day but need to keep emotions aside, says Rohit

Rohit Sharma won’t be able to tell what 10 others who will take the field with him on the biggest sporting day of their lives are feeling from inside.

But on the eve of the all-or-nothing World Cup final against Australia, ‘Captain Rohit’ wants his co-journeymen to fasten their seatbelts, keep emotions in check, and do exactly what they have been doing for the past six weeks.

“See, emotionally it’s a big thing, a big occasion. Without a doubt, because whatever hard work and dreams you have, you have for this. And tomorrow, that day will be in front of us,” Rohit said ahead of possibly the biggest day of his career.

“But see, the biggest challenge for professional athletes is how you can put all this aside and focus on their work. So along with me, all the other 10 players who will play on the ground tomorrow, their focus will be more on their work for the team, rather than thinking about, this is the biggest moment of my life,” the skipper said in his effervescent but matter of fact manner.

He admitted that it is easier said than done as the sub-conscious mind plays its role.

“Of course, it is (the biggest day). There is no doubt. Back of the mind it will be there. You can’t hide from that. But it’s really important to remain calm in such situations because if you are calm and composed, then you can play your role as a team well. You can make good decisions in the pressure situation,” he said.

For 90s kids, it was all about the 50-over World Cup and Rohit is no different.

“For me, this is the biggest event — the 50-over World Cup. Since childhood, I’ve grown up watching the 50-over World Cup. So, for me, this is the biggest moment. But I know that I have to focus on what my team needs me to do. I want to put aside everything else for a while.” ‘Don’t know what they’re feeling from inside’.