WC final: Modi comforts Shami with a hug

Ahmedabad, Nov 21: The tournament’s top wicket-taker, Mohammed Shami expressed gratitude towards fans for their support throughout the tournament and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for meeting players in the dressing room.

Having an unbeaten run throughout the tournament till the final, India came so close to clinching their third World Cup crown, however, Travis Head stood tall between Men in Blue’s victory and starred with the bat, hitting an inspired century to win Australia’s men their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup crown.

A billion Indian hearts were broken on Sunday, but none more than the 11 players who gave their all on the field to reach the final after competing fiercely in the tournament for more than a month.