Wet spell across city

Chennai: After a brief lull, monsoon rain is back in the city today. Weathermen said the city along with a few coastal and adjoining areas may receive rainfall starting from today.

The rain activity may be due to the atmospheric disturbances and the streamlining of easterlies after cyclone Midhili weakened. IMD has forecast moderate intensity rainfall in the city and the suburbs for the next two days, bloggers said there may be sunshine followed by sudden rain spells.

Rainfall returned to the city with sudden short spells recorded in the north and southern parts of the city.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for November 22 and 23, predicting the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

“Orange Alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal! Prepare for heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on November 22nd and 23rd,” IMD said in a post on X.

Apart from this, the met department also issued an orange alert for Kerala and Mahe, that is likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 22 and 23.