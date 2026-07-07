Thirukkural Conference: Bridging Ancient Wisdom with Modern Discourse

The 7th International Thirukkural Conference, held in Bengaluru on July 5, was more than just an academic gathering — it served as a timely reminder of the enduring relevance of one of Tamil literature’s greatest works in today’s rapidly evolving world.

Organised by the Department of Tamil at St Joseph’s University, the conference brought together scholars, researchers, and students to explore the literary, ethical, social, and cultural dimensions of the Thirukkural. At its core, the event underscored a crucial question: how does a text written over two millennia ago continue to shape contemporary thought?

The Thirukkural, authored by the revered poet Thiruvalluvar, distilled life into three fundamental pursuits — virtue, wealth, and love — across 1,330 concise couplets. Its universality lay in its simplicity; its strength lay in its adaptability. In an age marked by technological disruption, social fragmentation, and ethical dilemmas, the text offered a moral compass that transcended time and geography.

However, such conferences needed to go beyond ceremonial reverence. While celebrating the greatness of Thiruvalluvar remained important, the real value lay in critical engagement. Did these discussions translate into tangible societal impact? Did younger generations connect with the Thirukkural beyond textbooks and rhetoric?

Bengaluru, a cosmopolitan hub known for its technological prowess, provided a fitting backdrop for this dialogue. The convergence of ancient Tamil wisdom and a modern urban setting symbolised the potential for meaningful intersections between tradition and innovation.

Yet, the challenge remained: how to ensure that the Thirukkural was not confined to academic circles but became a living philosophy influencing everyday life. Conferences like this needed to serve as catalysts — sparking conversations that moved from lecture halls to public discourse.

Ultimately, the significance of the Thirukkural lay not in how often it was quoted, but in how deeply it was practiced. If this conference inspired even a fraction of that transformation, it achieved far more than its stated objectives.