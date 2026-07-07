 What’s Behind the Clash Between Meta and India Over WhatsApp Usernames?

Global tech giant Meta Platforms has defended the introduction of usernames on its popular messaging platform WhatsApp, following concerns raised by the Indian government over potential cybersecurity risks and rising online scams.

The government flagged that the new username feature could make it easier for fraudsters to exploit users, potentially leading to an increase in cybercrime. Authorities have reportedly given Meta three days to submit a detailed explanation addressing these concerns.

Responding to the criticism, Meta emphasized that the feature has been designed with multiple layers of protection. A company spokesperson stated that users will still be required to register with a phone number, ensuring an added level of identity verification.

“User safety remains a top priority. We have built several safeguards into the username system to prevent misuse and protect users from scams,” the spokesperson said.

The development comes at a time when India is tightening its scrutiny of digital platforms. In June, the government temporarily banned Telegram, citing its alleged role in facilitating exam-related fraud, signaling a stricter approach toward tech companies operating in the country.

Cybersecurity experts note that while usernames can enhance privacy by reducing the need to share phone numbers, they may also introduce new risks if not properly regulated. The ongoing dialogue between Meta and Indian authorities is expected to shape how such features are implemented in one of WhatsApp’s largest markets.

As discussions continue, the focus remains on balancing user convenience with robust security measures to safeguard millions of users across India.