25% Salary Hike for TASMAC Staff; Warning of Dismissal for Overpricing

Chennai, July 7:

Tamil Nadu Prohibition and Excise Minister Vignesh on Tuesday announced a 25% salary hike for TASMAC employees, while issuing a stern warning that selling liquor above the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) could lead to dismissal.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, the minister said the government has taken strong steps to curb long-standing irregularities in TASMAC operations, including illegal liquor sales during morning hours and overcharging customers. He noted that strict inspections are being carried out based on complaints, and several employees have already been suspended for collecting extra amounts.

The salary hike, approved by the Chief Minister, raises the pay of assistant salespersons, salespersons and supervisors significantly, adding an additional burden of ₹110.74 crore annually to the state. The total annual wage bill will now rise to ₹553.72 crore. The revised salaries will come into effect from August.

The minister said the decision was taken after employees raised concerns over low wages and work-related expenses. In addition, long-pending ESI medical benefits have now been extended to employees and their families.

Emphasising accountability, he said strict action will continue against those violating pricing rules. While earlier penalties included fines, repeat offences will now invite suspension and even dismissal. However, he clarified that liquor prices will not be increased due to the salary hike, as the focus is on reform rather than revenue.