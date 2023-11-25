Ayussh Ravikumar emerges winner

Chennai, Nov 25: FIDE Master Ayussh Ravikumar of Taminadu won the Zion-Alwin Group of Institution 2nd International Open Fide Rated Chess Tournmaent-2023 organised by Mount Chess Academy under the aegis of All India Chess Federation and Tamilnadu State Chess Association here at Zion International Public School, Chennai

This event attracted 534 players including 276 Fide Rated Chess players from USA, Kenya and Korea and all over parts of India for the Prize fund of 3,00,000.

Six players FM Ayushh Ravikumar, Gokulakrishna, Ram S. Krishnan, Hari Ganesh Yashwant, AGM Adhithya were scored 7points each at the end of the 8th and final round and tied for the first place and finished first to sixth place respectively on tie break.

Fide Master Ayushh Ravikumar of Tamilnadu won the first prize and get richer by Rs 30000 and a glittering Trophy. Gokula Krishna of Tamilnadu clinched runner up and got Rs 25000. Top seeded Ram S Krishnan of BSNL got third place and received cash prize of Rs 20000.