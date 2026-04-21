EPS attacks Senthil Balaji in final phase of campaign

Chennai, Apr 21:

In the final stretch of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election campaign, Edappadi K Palaniswami launched a sharp attack on DMK leader V Senthil Balaji, accusing him of corruption and calling him a “thief who invents new tricks,” intensifying the war of words between rival parties.

The remarks came amid a high-decibel campaign phase, where leaders across parties traded strong allegations over governance, corruption, and welfare schemes. Senthil Balaji, who has previously faced scrutiny in a money laundering case, remains a key figure in the ruling DMK’s campaign.

With polling scheduled soon, political rhetoric has peaked, reflecting the fierce contest between the DMK and AIADMK-led alliances as both sides attempt to sway undecided voters in the closing hours of campaigning.