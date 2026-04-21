TN polls: High-decibel campaigning ends today 

Campaigning for the high-stakes 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will come to a close at 5 PM today, drawing the curtain on weeks of intense political activity across the State. With the silence period set to begin, all eyes now turn to voters ahead of polling on April 23 across all 234 constituencies.

The campaign witnessed aggressive outreach by major parties including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), each seeking to consolidate support through rallies, roadshows, and grassroots engagement. Parties highlighted governance records, welfare promises, and competing visions for the State’s future in a fiercely contested electoral battle.

Top leaders led from the front, with Chief Minister M K Stalin spearheading the DMK campaign, while Edappadi K Palaniswami mounted an aggressive push for the AIADMK. Actor-turned-politician Vijay intensified campaigning for TVK, and Seeman mobilised cadre support across constituencies.

The electoral battle also saw the involvement of key national leaders. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge campaigned for the Congress alliance, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed rallies and held roadshows to bolster support.

According to the Election Commission of India, the State has ramped up its election infrastructure, increasing polling stations from 68,467 to 75,035—nearly a 10% rise. Of these, 5,938 polling stations across 3,022 locations have been identified as sensitive or critical, with enhanced security measures including CCTV surveillance, micro-observers, and deployment of armed personnel.

An estimated 5.73 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots, including 1.21 crore young voters aged 18–29. The electorate comprises 2.80 crore men, 2.93 crore women, and 7,728 third-gender voters. In a record-breaking contest, 4,023 candidates—including 443 women, the highest ever—are in the fray.

Security arrangements have been significantly strengthened, with police and central forces deployed across the State. More than 5,500 sensitive and vulnerable booths will witness heightened security presence to ensure free and fair polling.

With campaigning ending, the focus shifts decisively to the electorate as Tamil Nadu braces for a closely watched and fiercely fought election that could shape the State’s political trajectory for years to come.