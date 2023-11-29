Virat Kohli to take a break from white-ball cricket

Mumbai: Virat Kohli, the highest run getter at the recently-concluded World Cup, will not be available for selection for the white-ball games during India’s tour of South Africa, which begins with a T20 International on December 10 in Durban.

Kohli has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of his decision to take a break. The star Indian cricketer is set to miss the T20I and ODI series against South Africa, set to be begin in December.

India’s tour to South Africa involves 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Test matches, starting on December 10. The former Indian skipper will reportedly join the India’s Test squad by December 20. The first IND vs SA Test will be played on the Boxing day (December 26).

Kohli has been playing non-stop cricket since the tour of West Indies. The former India captain has featured in 15 ODIs and also played three Tests. In the recently concluded World Cup, the 36-year-old topped the scoring charts, scoring a record-shattering 765 runs in 11 ODIs. He went on to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries.