Nithya Menen and Jayam Ravi to star in Kadhalikka Neramillai

Acclaimed actors Nithya Menen and Jayam Ravi are all set to captivate audiences with their on-screen chemistry in the upcoming Tamil film, "Kadhalikka Neramillai." Helmed by director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi and produced by Red Giant Movies, the film promises to be a compelling addition to the duo's filmography. "Kadhalikka Neramillai" boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including the ever-popular Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, Lal, John Kokken, TJ Bhanu, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, Vinodhini Vaidynathan, and Mano, among others. Adding musical brilliance to the project is none other than the maestro himself, AR Rahman, whose compositions are bound to elevate the film's narrative. The visual aesthetics are in the capable hands of cinematographer Gavemic Ary, while Lawrence Kishore takes charge as the editor, ensuring a seamless and visually appealing cinematic experience.