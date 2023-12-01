Cyclone Michaung to cross Chennai, Machilipatnam

Chennai: As the southwest Bay of Bengal churns, meteorological authorities have issued an orange alert for the North coastal districts of Tamil Nadu in anticipation of Cyclone Michaung.

The depression, intensifying rapidly, is expected to transform into a cyclonic storm within the next 48 hours and is projected to make landfall between Chennai and Machilipatnam on December 4.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has sounded an alarm, predicting very heavy rainfall on December 3 and 4 in the specified coastal areas. The depression, currently over the southwest Bay of Bengal, is poised to escalate into a deep depression in the coming 24 hours, eventually culminating in a cyclonic storm on December 3. The storm is projected to move northwestwards, crossing South Andhra Pradesh and the adjoining North Tamil Nadu coast, reaching landfall between Chennai and Machilipatnam on Monday evening.

The impact of Cyclone Michaung is expected to be profound, with heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorm activity forecasted for Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Villupuram districts on Sunday and Monday. Other districts in the region are also bracing for heavy rainfall over the next three days.

Over the past 24 hours, several districts in Tamil Nadu have already experienced intense rainfall. Chennai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, and Erode recorded the highest amounts with 5 cm each, followed by Mayiladathurai with 4 cm of rainfall. Chengalpattu, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, and Kancheepuram received 3 cm of rainfall each.

At 5.30 am on Friday, the system lay centred over the sea about 800 km away from Chennai, 970 km from Machilipatnam, 990 km from Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh and 790 km away from Puducherry.

It is likely to continue to move towards the west and northwest, and intensify into a deep depression by December 2, according to the IMD.

Enhanced rainfall, squally winds and rough sea conditions will prevail over the southwest Bay of Bengal during the next four days, the IMD said.

As authorities and residents gear up for the approaching cyclone, vigilance and preparedness become paramount in ensuring the safety of the affected regions.