Counting of votes for State Assembly polls tomorrow

New Delhi: The Assembly Elections 2023 in five states — Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana came to an end on November 30.

The Election Commission has deferred the counting of votes in Mizoram to December 4 (Monday). The votes for the other four states will be counted and the results will be announced tomorrow, December 3. The voting for 40 Assembly seats of Mizoram was held on November 7. Chhattisgarh voted in two different phases on November 7 and November 30.

To elect the 230 members of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, polling in the state took place on November 17. Voters in 199 seats of Rajasthan also cast their votes in a single phase on November 25. Likewise, the polling for 119 seats of Telangana was held in a single phase on November 30.

Meanwhile, counting of votes for Mizoram Assembly polls has been deferred by a day to December 4, says Election Commission. Earlier the counting of votes for all five states that went to polls last month was to be held on December 3.

The EC had earlier been approached by various quarters to change the date of counting from Sunday as it is an important day for the people of the Christian-dominated state. EC said in a statement said: “The Commission, having considered these representations, has decided to revise the date of counting for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram from 3rd December, (Sunday) to 4th December, (Monday).”