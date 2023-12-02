Delhi court extends judicial custody of NewsClick editor

A Delhi court on Friday extended till December 22 the judicial custody of NewsClick founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha and Human Resources head Amit Chakravarty in a case lodged under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The two were produced before Special Judge Hardeep Kaur of Patiala House Court on expiry of their previously granted jail time.

Both Purkayastha and Chakravarty moved the court seeking release of electronic devices seized by police and bail, respectively.

On November 17, Charavarty’s counsel had argued that he has only 0.09 per cent share in the organisation, and has no role in journalism or management, and the Police had raised questions on the maintainability of the bail application.

On October 25, the special judge had sent the duo to police custody after they (the police) told the court that they have the right to seek further custody of Purkayastha and Chakravarty, and that they need to confront them with protected witnesses and electronic material recovered. They were produced before court on expiry of their five-day judicial custody.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) for police Atul Srivastava had told the court that they have the right to seek further custody and therefore, they are exercising the same.