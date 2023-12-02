RSS decides what women should wear & do: Rahul in Kerala

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) kept women suppressed and decided what they should wear and do.

Addressing a mammoth rally of the Mahila Congress rally here, he said, “The RSS doesn’t share power with women, they decide what the women should wear and what the women should do,” said Gandhi.

And then turning towards the men sitting on the stage at his venue, he said, “I am very happy to see the big turnout of women and I find it difficult to spot men in the crowd, but looking at the stage, I find a good number of men,” said Gandhi leaving all in laughter.

Gandhi, who represents the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, has been in the state for the past two days attending various programmes in his constituency, He also inaugurated the Mahila Congress rally here.