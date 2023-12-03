Poll debacle: Congress at the crossroads

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party finds itself grappling with a stark reality — a near wipeout in North India, marking its worst performance in the region. With its presence reduced to a mere speck in the Hindi heartland, limited to Himachal Pradesh’s four Lok Sabha seats, the grand old party is compelled to reevaluate its strategies as it heads back to the drawing board.

This dismal outcome marks a significant departure from the Congress’s historical stronghold in North India. The party’s footprint in the region has dwindled to just three states: Telangana and Karnataka in the South, and Himachal Pradesh in the North. This setback poses a substantial challenge, especially considering the failure of the party’s recent approach, characterized by promises of welfare schemes and the deployment of the OBC caste card.

While the Congress had successfully employed this template in states like Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, the recent defeats, particularly in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, have left the party leadership stunned. The Telangana victory, though a consolation, does little to offset the magnitude of the losses incurred elsewhere.

The defeat, particularly in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, was not only unexpected but also humiliating for the Congress. Despite having influential leaders in these states, such as Bhupesh Baghel, T S Singh Deo, Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, Ashok Gehlot, and Sachin Pilot, the party could not counter the BJP’s formidable presence, particularly its Modi-centric campaign.

The post-election analysis has raised questions about the efficacy of the campaigns led by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. A Congress worker’s assertion that these campaigns are not making a significant impact outside the South underscores the party’s struggle to connect with voters in the crucial North Indian states.

The Congress had hoped for a strong showing in the Assembly elections to bolster its position in negotiations. However, the wipeout in the Hindi heartland may embolden regional parties to distance themselves from the Congress, perceiving it as a potential liability rather than an asset.

As the Congress faces this electoral crisis, the broader implications for the multi-party INDIA alliance become apparent. Opposition parties are now apprehensive about the Congress’s ability to mount a formidable challenge to the BJP in the North. The road ahead is uncertain, and the Congress must navigate these challenges, reevaluate its strategies, and address the concerns raised by its own party workers and voters alike