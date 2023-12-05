State has received historic rainfall but damage less than previous times: CM

Amid destructions caused by Severe Cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ in the state, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Tuesday said that the rains received during Cyclone period have exceeded what the state has received in 2015.

Addressing the press conference, MK Stalin said “Even after receiving historical rains, the damages are less compared to the previous times. The rains received during Cyclone Michaung exceeded what we received in 2015 when the floods were artificial due to the release of water from Sembarambakkam Lake but now it is a natural flood.”

“Chennai has escaped only because of the desilting works that we did in 4000 crores. In 2015, there were 199 deaths reported but now even with excessive rains the death toll is only 8 but still, it could have been averted,” Stalin added.

The Chief Minister also called on organisations involved in Relief Work to join hands with the government to alleviate the suffering of fellow human beings. “Relief assistance of Rs 5,000 crore will be requested from the central government for storm and rain damage. Relief assistance will also be provided to the people who have suffered” CM MK Stalin said.

Meanwhile, 8 people have lost their lives while multiple roads and subways are closed due to waterlogging in the wake of the Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Michaung’, which is expected to make landfall on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Machilipatnam today.

“Traffic has been closed on Manjambakkam to Vadaperumbakkam Road due to the release of water from the Puzhal Lake,” police said on Tuesday. The police also added that many families including pregnant women, children, and senior citizens were rescued from different areas who were stuck due to wreaking the havoc of Cyclone Michaung.