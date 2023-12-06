19 killed in rain-related incidents in TN

At least 19 people have died in rain-related incidents in Chennai so far, as heavy rain triggered by the cyclone pounded the city from Sunday morning to late Monday evening, leaving large parts of it submerged. The Greater Chennai Police reported that the fatalities happened due to electrocution, wall collapse, and tree fall incidents. According to TANGEDCO, power has been restored in almost 60% of the areas while others have not been restored due to water logging. The officials say that they do not want to cause any untoward incidents and hence exercise extra caution to restore the power supply.