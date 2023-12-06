IED blast in Peshawar injures 6 people

At least six people, including four children, were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion near a school in Pakistan’s Peshawar city on Tuesday, officials said. Naveed Akhtar, district emergency officer of the state-run Rescue 1122, told Xinhua news agency that the IED went off on the roadside near the Peshawar Public School at around 9.10 a.m. The injured had been shifted to Lady Reading Hospital in the city whose spokesperson Muhammad Asim told the media that two of the children were in critical condition. The police have cordoned off the area following the explosion, and an investigation is underway. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.