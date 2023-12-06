Liquid state

The recent heavy rains in Chennai have led to widespread suffering among the people, prompting government rescue efforts. Suburbs are grappling with floods, forcing residents to endure difficult conditions.The government, including the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), is actively involved in rescuing those affected. Boats are being deployed to reach stranded individuals in submerged areas, and the focus is on providing assistance to people facing distress due to the impact of the rains.The collaborative efforts of the government and rescue teams are crucial in alleviating the hardships faced by the residents of Chennai during this challenging time. While authorities are diligently working on the restoration process, the reduction of water levels in many southern suburbs remains a pressing concern. The resilience of the community is evident as residents, rescue forces, and relief organizations collaborate to navigate the aftermath of this natural disaster.