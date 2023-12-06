Senthilbalaji’s judicial custody extended

In a recent development, the Principal Sessions Court in Chennai has prolonged the judicial custody of V Senthilbalaji, a minister currently in detention under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The decision to extend the custody until December 15 was made during a virtual appearance before Principal Judge S Alli, who oversaw the proceedings from Omandurar Multi Super Speciality Hospital. This marks the twelfth extension of Senthilbalaji’s judicial custody since his initial arrest on June 14 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The arrest was linked to an alleged cash-for-jobs scandal that unfolded during his tenure as the Transport Minister in the erstwhile AIADMK regime. The ED’s investigation into the PMLA case led to the submission of a comprehensive charge sheet, consisting of approximately 200 pages and 3000 pages of related documents, on August 12. This legal action unfolded after Senthilbalaji underwent a major surgery for coronary artery blockage, following which he was transferred to Puzhal prison. On November 15, Senthilbalaji was admitted to Omandurar Hospital due to severe discomfort and chest pain, further complicating the legal proceedings surrounding his case.