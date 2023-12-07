HC dismisses Thiruma’s plea The Madras High Court has dismissed the plea filed by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan, who sought reservation in the recruitment of law officers. The decision was pronounced by the first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy. Thirumavalavan initiated legal action in 2017 by filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Madras High Court, advocating for the inclusion of reservations in the appointment of law officers. The crux of his argument revolved around the contention that, out of the 132 law officer positions available at the principal seat of the Madras High Court, only three were allocated to individuals from Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The petition putforth by Thirumavalavan emphasized the lack of proper representation for minorities and women in the recruitment process. He aimed to address this disparity by proposing the implementation of guidelines ensuring adequate representation for these communities. Thirumavalavan’s plea specifically sought the incorporation of proper guidelines mandating a 25 percent reservation for SC/ST candidates in the recruitment of law officers. The objective was to bring about a more inclusive and diverse representation within the legal domain. However, the Madras High Court, in its final order, dismissed Thirumavalavan’s plea, signaling a legal setback for the VCK leader’s pursuit of reservations in law officers’ recruitment.