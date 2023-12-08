Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha on Friday afternoon for ‘unethical conduct’. The development came soon after an Ethics Committee report on the cash-for-query row was tabled before the Lok Sabha. Opposition members had questioned the procedure followed by the panel and demanded a discussion on the report. Moitra however contended that the Ethics panel had no power to expel lawmakers. She also lambasted the Narendra Modi-led government for ‘shutting her into submission’ and dubbed it the beginning of the other party’s end.