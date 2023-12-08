Modi to visit Varanasi on Dec 17-18

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on December 17 and 18 during which he will participate in the Kashi Tamil Sangamam phase 2.

The Kashi region BJP unit has started preparations to give a grand welcome to PM Modi and its president Dilip Singh Patel said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to come to Varanasi on December 17 on a two-day visit. He is likely to attend a series of programmes in Kashi.”

On the first day of his visit, PM Modi is likely to visit the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Exhibition proposed to be organised on the Cutting Memorial Inter College ground here.

Thereafter, he is likely to go to Namo Ghat where a cultural programme is scheduled to be held as part of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam Phase 2 beginning on December 17.

After an overnight stay, the PM is likely to participate in a programme at Swarved Mandir in Varanasi on December 18. Thereafter, he is likely to address a public meeting in his parliamentary constituency.

“The venue for the mega public meeting is being finalised. This is likely to be held in Sevapuri area in Varanasi. The Kashi region BJP will give a grand welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Patel said.

Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi said, “The Prime Minister will also interact with some prominent people after visiting the exhibition based on the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra. He will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several development works.”