Ayodhya airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki now

The new airport in Ayodhya will be named after sage poet Maharishi Valmiki, sources said on Thursday.

According to the sources, the name of the new airport will be ‘Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly built Ayodhya Airport on December 30.

“Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport is developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,450 crore. The airport’s terminal building will have an area of 6500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually. The facade of the Terminal Building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya. The interiors of the terminal Building are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting the life of Bhagwan Shri Ram,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The terminal building of Ayodhya airport is also equipped with various sustainability features like an insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, landscaping with fountains, a water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant, solar power plant and many other such features have been provided to meet GRIHA – 5-star ratings.