Parl security breach: Police moves court for polygraph test of 6 accused The application

The Delhi Police on Thursday moved a court here seeking permission to conduct the polygraph test of all six people arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach case.

The application was moved before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur. The court noted that the counsel representing some of the accused was not present, and posted the matter for January 2, 2024.

The accused — Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Neelam Devi Azad, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat — were also presented before the judge during the hearing of the plea.

All six of them are currently in police custody till January 5. The Public Prosecutor had earlier said that Kumawat was involved in destruction of mobile phones and was trying to spread anarchy in the country.

The court had noted that Kumawat was involved in the conspiracy for the last two years and acknowledged the Public Prosecutor’s submission that his custody was required to unearth the entire conspiracy.

It was further submitted that the accused wanted to create anarchy in the country so that they could compel the government to meet their unjust and illegal demands.

“He was in contact with other persons in hatching the conspiracy for the last two years. He helped mastermind Jha in the destruction of mobile phones to destroy evidence and to hide the larger conspiracy,” the Public Prosecutor had said.