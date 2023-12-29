“Request all invitees to attend Ram Temple opening on Jan 22”: Anurag Thakur

Amid doubts swirling around the participation of top Opposition leaders for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya next year, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday urged all the invitees to attend the installation of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) on January 22.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs said, “All of us have been waiting for this moment for years. Our dream of a grand Ram Temple is finally coming true. I would humbly request everyone, who has been invited, to attend the opening of the shrine on January 22.”

“Those planning a visit to the temple at a later date should do comprehensive research on all amenities that have been made available for them to ensure that they don’t run into any inconvenience,” the Union Minister added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the grand opening of the Ram Temple on January 22 while leaders, seers and dignitaries from all walks of life are also likely to attend the event.

The office bearers of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, along with religious leaders, visited Prime Minister Modi earlier and invited him to the event.