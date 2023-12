The Enforcement Directorate issued a summon to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning in connection with an alleged land scam, sources said on Saturday.

CM Soren has been asked to depose at the federal agency’s office and get his statement recorded on a date convenient to him in the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, the sources said. Notably, this is the seventh time CM Soren has been issued a summons by the agency.