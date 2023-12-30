Stalin inaugurates Kilambakkam bus terminus

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin accompanied by ministers Sekar Babu and TM Anbarasan inaugurated the Kilambakkam bus terminus, that has come up at almost Rs 400 crores, on Saturday.

Constructed on 88.52 acres of land where as many as 2,310 buses, including 40 omnibuses, will be operated from the facility every day. The terminus has been named after former CM M Karunanidhi.

The trial run of as many as 100 buses were operated on December 12. The terminus’ inception would reduce congestion in Koyambedu bus terminus and traffic snarls in GST road.