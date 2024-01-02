Karti Chidambaram appears before ED

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to the issuance of Chinese visas. Speaking to reporters after appearing before the central agency, Karti called it a ‘futile exercise’, referring to his previous rounds of questioning in connection with the case.

“These are routine drills with the (Lok Sabha) elections now approaching. There’s not much else to it. I have answered many summonses before. This was just a repeat of what I had already done before. It’s a futile exercise,” the Congress MP said.