Rajinikanth pays tribute to MK at Kalaignar 100 event

In a heartfelt tribute to the late M Karunanidhi at the Kalaignar 100 event organised by the Tamil Film Fraternity, Superstar Rajinikanth shared his deep admiration for the former Chief Minister. Rajinikanth, known for his iconic roles on-screen, revealed a unique perspective on Karunanidhi’s spiritual connection.

“I always had great respect for Kalaignar. His writings always inspired everyone. It will stir emotion and also make one think a lot,” Rajinikanth expressed, acknowledging the profound impact of Karunanidhi’s literary contributions.

Rajinikanth went on to share a captivating anecdote about the legendary politician’s willingness to contribute to the world of cinema. “When Kalaignar said that he would write dialogue for one of my films, I rushed up to him to request not to take any such risk. I know my Tamil was bad, and it would be difficult to deliver his writing on screen,” the actor humorously recalled, highlighting the linguistic challenges he anticipated.

Despite Karunanidhi’s apparent lack of special liking for God, Rajinikanth added a unique perspective, stating, “Former Chief Minister has no special liking for God, but Almighty liked him a lot.”

Reflecting on the political legacy, Rajinikanth praised Chief Minister MK Stalin, stating, “I knew him since 1974. He has been the same till today. I hope he will keep up the name of his father (Karunanidhi) and carry the legacy forward.”

The grand event witnessed a significant turnout, with Chief Minister MK Stalin, State Ministers including Udhayanidhi Stalin, and prominent film personalities, including Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Dhanush, and others attending. Over 40 cultural events were staged, captivating the audience of over 20,000 people.

The celebration served as a platform for the film fraternity and political leaders to come together, honoring the enduring impact of M Karunanidhi’s contributions to literature, cinema, and politics. The star-studded affair highlighted the unity and appreciation within the Tamil community for the legacy left behind by the iconic leader.