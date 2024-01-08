Suro Suro song from Ayalaan is out

The highly anticipated Tamil film, Ayalaan, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, continues to build excitement as the makers released the third single, “Suro Suro,” on Sunday. With music composed by the legendary A R Rahman, the song features vocals by the talented duo Mohit Chauhan and Nakul Abhyankar, while Madhan Karky penned the lyrics. Directed by Ravikumar, known for the hit film “Indru Netru Naalai,” Ayalaan is a science fiction venture that has been generating buzz since its announcement. Produced by 24 AM Studios and KJR Studios, the film is currently in the post-production stage after concluding filming in early 2021. The unveiling of “Suro Suro” follows the earlier releases of two songs, “Vera Level Sago” and “Ayalaa Ayalaa,” all contributing to the film’s musical richness. Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, the film boasts a stellar cast including Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Isha Kopikkar, and Rakul Preet Singh in prominent roles. Adding an intriguing element, the voice of the alien character in Ayalaan is dubbed by none other than actor Siddharth. Interestingly, this echoes a past collaboration, as Sivakarthikeyan had previously lent his voice to Siddharth in the Tamil version of “Oh My Friend” (2011). With Nirav Shah handling cinematography, Ruben in charge of editing, and Anbariv orchestrating stunts, Ayalaan promises to deliver a cinematic experience that extends beyond its musical brilliance. The film is set to hit theaters on January 12, marking a much-anticipated moment for Tamil cinema enthusiasts eagerly awaiting this unique sci-fi venture.