‘Hanu-Man will be a grand spectacle’

In a significant stride for Tamil cinema, the upcoming film “Hanuman,” directed by Prasanth Varma and featuring actor Teja Sajja in the lead role, is set to make history as the first superhero film produced by Prime Show Entertainment. The film’s foundation lies in the mythological character Anjanadri, and its announcement has already created waves globally through a massive social media campaign. Director Prasanth Varma, known for his distinctive storytelling, has crafted an epic that transcends regional boundaries. “Hanuman” is not just a Telugu film; it is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, offering a multilingual cinematic experience. The film’s scale, ambition, and narrative complexity mark it as a groundbreaking venture in Indian cinema. The team behind “Hanuman” embarked on a promotional tour to garner support and create awareness about the film. Prominent figures, including actor Teja Sajja, director Prasanth Varma, and producer Sathyanarayana, interacted with media Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar expressed her excitement about the project and the immense potential she sees in it. The teaser, which provides a glimpse into the film’s uniqueness, has piqued curiosity and received positive responses. Teja Sajja, sharing his thoughts, highlighted the film’s focus on true dedication and emphasized the significance of the film’s storyline, which revolves around the concept of a superhero. His commitment to the project is evident in the effort he has invested in shaping his character. “Hanuman” has not only captivated the attention of the Telugu audience but has also garnered interest and support from Tamil cinema enthusiasts. The film’s trailer, a visual spectacle, showcases an intriguing narrative, promising a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience.