Jallikattu season: Southern districts get ready for annual fete

Chennai: As the Pongal season approaches, the vibrant and traditional sport of Jallikattu is set to take center stage in Tamil Nadu. With only ten days left for the renowned Alanganallur, Avaniyapuram, and Palamedu Jallikattu events in the Madurai district, cattle owners are in full preparation for the festivities on the day of Pongal.

Bull tamers across the district are adhering to a rigorous regimen of diet, exercise, and training as they gear up for the exhilarating Jallikattu events.

Ahead of the festivities, health officials have been meticulously examining the participating bulls, ensuring their fitness for the upcoming events in Madurai district.

Every year, during the Pongal season in January, the city of Madurai witnesses a spectacle as large arenas become the focal point for Jallikattu enthusiasts. The traditional bull-taming sport has evolved to include extravagant prizes, showcasing indigenous cattle breeds, and offering a mix of local culinary delights.

Prior to the Jallikattu events, officials from the animal husbandry department conduct health checks on the bulls in Vilangudi, Madurai, issuing fitness certificates to ensure their well-being.

The Jallikattu dates and venues for Madurai have been officially announced. The three-day event kicks off on January 15 in Avaniyapuram, followed by January 16 in Palamedu, and concluding on January 17 in Alanganallur, as declared by Madurai District Collector Sangeetha.

Amid preparations and speculation about holding events in the newly-constructed arena in Keelakarai village, the Collector clarified that this year’s Jallikattu events would adhere to tradition and take place in the established villages.

In a notable development, the Madras High Court’s Madurai bench issued a directive to the Jallikattu committee, urging them not to use any caste names during the events. This decision came in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) highlighting the inappropriate usage of caste names during past Jallikattu events.

As the anticipation builds, the upcoming Jallikattu season promises a celebration of tradition, courage, and the enduring spirit of Tamil Nadu’s cultural heritage.