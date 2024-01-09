Minister assures smooth travel amid strike

Chennai: Amidst a strike by transport corporation workers in Tamil Nadu, the State’s Transport Minister, SS Sivasankar, exuded confidence assuring the public that measures have been implemented to ensure smooth travel in government buses.

In a press interaction held in Koyambedu, Minister Sivasankar addressed concerns, emphasizing the commitment to maintaining essential services despite the ongoing strike.

Minister Sivasankar asserted that more than 95 percent of buses are operating on schedule across Tamil Nadu.While acknowledging the workers’ right to strike, he urged them to consider the impact on the general public, emphasizing the importance of a conflict-free environment for commuters.

Highlighting the government’s responsiveness, Minister Sivasankar stated that numerous demands, which went unaddressed during the previous AIADMK regime, have now been fulfilled. He underlined the administration’s willingness to engage in negotiations with transport unions, promising to consider requests for benefits on a discount basis once the financial stability of the sector is assured.

In a pointed remark, Minister Sivasankar alleged that during the AIADMK rule, the revised dearness allowance had not been disbursed for an extended period of 96 months. He suggested that funds allocated for this purpose were diverted to other expenses, drawing attention to what he perceived as a lapse in financial management during the previous administration.

Despite the ongoing strike, the Transport Minister emphasized the government’s readiness to engage in discussions with transport unions. This commitment to dialogue underscores the importance of finding amicable solutions to the issues at hand, with an emphasis on collaboration between the government and workers to address concerns and ensure the smooth functioning of the transportation sector.

Despite the strike called by certain trade unions, including CITU and Anna Thozhirsanga Peravai, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses in Chennai continued their operations without disruption on Tuesday morning.

MTC Managing Director Alby John Varghese reassured the public through an official release, stating that buses were running according to the regular schedule from all depots. As of 6 am on Tuesday, 2,098 MTC buses were actively in operation.

Passengers were encouraged to travel without concerns, and Varghese emphasized that all drivers and conductors were fulfilling their duties. MTC officials were actively monitoring the bus operations to ensure a seamless commute for the public.

At the CMBT (Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus) terminus, buses were observed operating normally, and a significant police presence was noted to maintain order and security.