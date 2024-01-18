Ayodhya temple: Modi to take ‘holy water’ from Rameswaram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be arriving in Tamil Nadu as part of his two-day tour to the state, is scheduled to visit the famous Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram and will be taking the ‘Agni Theertham’ (holy water) from the sacred land for the ‘Pran Prathishtha’ — the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple — in Ayodhya to be held on January 22, according to sources. After inaugurating the ‘Khelo India Games 2024’ in Chennai on Friday, January 19, the Prime Minister will be visiting the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Trichy the next day and subsequently, the Rameswaram temple. Modi’s visit to Tamil Nadu this time is more spiritual-oriented keeping in mind the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Just a day ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, PM Modi’s visit to Rameswaram, which is typically regarded as the land of Lord Rama, assumes significance. According to the ancient Indian epic Ramayana, every millimeter of the holy land is associated with the Lord Ram.