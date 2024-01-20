Modi’s spiritual sojourn: A divine dip at Ramanathaswamy Temple

In a serene and spiritually charged visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi immersed himself in the sacred waters of the Lord Ramanathaswamy temple on Saturday. The pilgrimage included a holy dip at the Agni theerth, followed by prayers at the ancient Shiva temple nestled in Tamil Nadu.

Adorned with a rudraksha mala, Prime Minister Modi embarked on a symbolic journey, taking a dip in the 22 theerths within the temple complex. These natural springs, known as ‘Nazhi Kinaru’ in Tamil, hold profound spiritual significance, and the act of cleansing in these holy waters is considered auspicious by devotees.

The Ramanathaswamy temple stands as a timeless testament to faith and devotion, with its roots deeply intertwined with the epic Ramayana. Legend has it that Lord Rama installed the Shiva Linga here, and the temple holds a sacred space in the heart of Rameswaram, an ancient coastal town.

The temple’s architecture and spirituality draw devotees from far and wide. The long, third corridor of the shrine is renowned, offering a unique spiritual experience to those who traverse its sacred path. The Sethupathy Maravar rulers of Ramnad and Sivaganga have played a pivotal role in the temple’s expansion and preservation, leaving an indelible mark on its history.

Rameswaram itself is steeped in the lore of the Ramayana, with references in Sangam literature such as Akananooru mentioning Lord Ram’s stay in Dhanushkodi before his decisive battle against Ravana. The Ram Setu, also known as Adam’s bridge, adds to the mystique of this ancient pilgrimage site.

The Ramanathaswamy temple is one of the revered 12 jyotirlinga shrines, and its spiritual resonance has attracted seekers and devotees for generations. Swami Vivekananda, in 1897, sought solace and divine blessings within its hallowed precincts, further enriching the temple’s legacy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Ramanathaswamy temple is not merely a political figure’s journey but a soulful odyssey, echoing the timeless spiritual connections that have drawn seekers to this sacred abode for centuries.