Playback singer & Ilayaraja’s daughter Bhavatharini passes away

Renowned playback singer Bhavatharini Raja, daughter of the legendary music maestro Ilayaraja, bid farewell to the world at the age of 47. Her demise occurred in Sri Lanka after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Bhavatharini marked her entry into the world of music with the song Masthana Masthana in the 1995 film Raasaiyya, a composition by her father Ilayaraja. Her exceptional talent earned her recognition, and she clinched the Best Playback Singer award for the enchanting “Mayil pola ponnu onnu” from the movie Bharathi, another creation by Ilayaraja.

Beyond her melodious voice, Bhavatharini showcased her versatility by delving into the realm of music composition. Notably, she crafted the musical score for actor Revathi’s directorial debut, Mitr, My Friend. Her influence extended across various film industries, contributing her musical prowess to Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films, accumulating a commendable portfolio of over 20 films as music director.

In her musical journey, Bhavatharini left an indelible mark on the hearts of listeners, seamlessly blending emotions with her distinctive voice.

Despite her departure, Bhavatharini Raja leaves behind a musical legacy that will be cherished for generations. She is survived by her husband Sabari, known for his involvement in the hospitality industry, running a chain of hotels.