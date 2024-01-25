Padma awards 2024 announced

The Padma Awards for 2024 stand poised to honor 34 individuals, recognizing their outstanding contributions across diverse fields. These prestigious awards, bestowed by the Government of India, serve as a testament to the remarkable achievements of individuals who have significantly impacted society.

Parbati Baruah (67) – Padma Shri | Social Work (Animal Welfare)

Parbati Baruah’s unwavering commitment to animal welfare earns her the well-deserved Padma Shri. Her tireless efforts have not only improved the lives of countless animals but have also inspired others to join the cause.

Jageshwar Yadav (67) – Padma Shri | Social Work (Tribal – PVTG)

Jageshwar Yadav’s dedication to the tribal communities, especially those belonging to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), has been instrumental in uplifting their lives. His Padma Shri is a recognition of his impactful social work.

Chami Murmu (52) – Padma Shri | Social Work (Environment – Afforestation)

In the realm of environmental conservation and afforestation, Chami Murmu’s efforts have created a positive impact. Her Padma Shri acknowledges her commitment to fostering a greener planet.

Gurvinder Singh (53) – Padma Shri | Social Work (Divyang)

Gurvinder Singh’s exemplary work in the field of social service for Divyang individuals (persons with disabilities) is recognized with the Padma Shri. His dedication reflects a commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.

Sathyanarayana Beleri (50) – Padma Shri | Others (Agriculture – Cereal – Rice)

Sathyanarayana Beleri’s contribution to agriculture, particularly in the cultivation of cereals and rice, earns him the Padma Shri. His innovations and practices have likely played a crucial role in enhancing agricultural sustainability.

Dukhu Majhi (78) – Padma Shri | Social Work (Environment – Afforestation)

Dukhu Majhi’s decades-long dedication to afforestation, especially in environmentally sensitive areas, is recognized with the Padma Shri. His efforts have undoubtedly contributed to the conservation of natural resources.

K Chellammal (69) – Padma Shri | Others (Agriculture – Organic)

In the realm of organic agriculture, K Chellammal’s contributions stand out. Her Padma Shri is a testament to her efforts in promoting sustainable and eco-friendly farming practices.

Sangthankima (63) – Padma Shri | Social Work (Children)

Sangthankima’s commendable social work in the sphere of children’s welfare earns him the Padma Shri. His commitment to the well-being and development of young minds is truly praiseworthy.

Hemchand Manjhi (70) – Padma Shri | Medicine (AYUSH – Traditional Medicine)

Hemchand Manjhi’s expertise in traditional medicine, particularly in the AYUSH system, is acknowledged with the Padma Shri. His contributions likely bridge the gap between modern healthcare and traditional healing methods.

Yanung Jamoh Lego (58) – Padma Shri | Others (Agriculture – Medicinal – Plants)

Yanung Jamoh Lego’s work in the cultivation of medicinal plants is recognized with the Padma Shri. His efforts contribute to the preservation of traditional knowledge and the promotion of natural remedies.

Somanna (66) – Padma Shri | Social Work (Tribal – PVTG)

Somanna’s dedication to tribal communities, with a specific focus on Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), earns him the Padma Shri. His work likely addresses the unique challenges faced by these communities.

As we celebrate the diverse achievements of these Padma Shri awardees, their stories serve as an inspiration for a society that values compassion, sustainability, and inclusivity. The 2024 Padma Awards reflect a collective acknowledgment of these individuals’ invaluable contributions to the betterment of our nation.