Padma Vibhushan for Padma Subrahmanyam & Vyjayanthimala Bali

The Union government has announced Padma Vibhushan awards for 2024. A total of five personalities have been chosen from various fields for their excellence for the coveted honour From Tamilnadu, acclaimed danseuse Padma Subrahmanyam, actress-dancer Vyjayanthimala Bali will receive the award.

Padma Subrahmanyam is a Bharata Natyam dancer. She is also a research scholar, choreographer, teacher, Indologist and author. She is famous in India as well as abroad; several films and documentaries have been made in her honour by countries such as Japan, Australia and Russia. She is well known as the developer and founder of the dance form Bharata Nrithyam. She won several awards in the last including Padma Bhushan.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema’s finest actresses and dancers, Vyjayanthimala Bali is the recipient of several accolades, including several awards and accolades. She made her screen debut at the age of 16 with the Tamil film Vaazhkai (1949). She acted in female lead in several Tamil and Telugu movies. She eventually became the first actress in south India who ventured into Bollywood, thus paving the way for other actresses to make their mark in Hindi cinema. Her dance numbers remained the highlight of her movie career. Nagin (1954) was the film that catapulted her to fame establishing her as a bankable star, after which she proceeded to star in Devdas (1995), where she essayed the role of Chandramukhi. Her notable acting credits include Taj (1956), Naya Daur (1957), Gunga Jumna (1961), Sangam (1964), Jewel Thief (1967), and Pyar Hi Pyar (1969), among a plethora of other movies, in her stellar career of over two decades.